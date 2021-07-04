Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah shares pics from her first day of Darlings shoot

Shefali Shah has shared pictures from the first day of shoot for her upcoming movie, Darlings. The films also stars Alia Bhatt as her daughter.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Shefali Shah will play mother to Alia Bhatt in Darlings.

Actor Shefali Shah has started work on her upcoming feature film Darlings, also starring Alia Bhatt. The film is a dark comedy traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Shefali took to Instagram and shared a picture of the film's script, writing, "It's time. Stepping into new shoes." The second photo showed a pair of slippers.

Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, the film is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood. It is backed by actor Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions,

Alia began filming for the project on Saturday and shared multiple pictures from the first day of shoot. "Day one of 'Darlings' my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don't know what it is... A night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.

"I dream all night about messing up my lines... become jumpy... Reach sets 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late. I guess this feeling will never go away... And it shouldn't -because being nervous and feeling unsure means you really really care," she wrote. Shah Rukh also wished her as she began the shoot.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's Sunday in London is all about her dogs and drinks. See pics

The film also stars Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. Varma, who previously starred with Bhatt in Gully Boy, said he was thrilled to be back on a set again and for a film he has been excited about "for the longest time".

"Darlings in production now. Wish me luck because I'll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one," he wrote.

