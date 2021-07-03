Alia Bhatt is 'nervous' as she begins Darlings shoot, co-star Vijay Varma jokes 'I'm sorted. aap apna dekho'

Actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday started shooting for her debut production venture Darlings, adding that she will 'always be an actor first & forever'. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series of her monochrome pictures revealing that she is always nervous on first day of shoot. She also expressed how she feels 'a night before I start a new film'.

In the photos, Alia Bhatt is seen in her makeup van as she sits in a chair in front of the mirror with the script in her hand. She is seen wearing a white full-sleeved shirt with her hair tied in a high ponytail. Alia gave different expressions in the candid pictures.

Alia captioned the pictures, "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!"

She continued, "I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)."





Actor Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the project as well. The film also actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew and is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood. Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, the dark comedy traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Several celebs as well as her fans reacted to her post in the comments section. Her mother Soni Razdan dropped heart emojis. Vijay Varma wrote, "Same! Sleepless and on tenterhooks. But I got the best coactor/producer so I’m sorted. aap apna dekho darlings." Actors Dia Mirza wrote, "All the best have the most wonderful time" and Jacqueline Fernandez said, "All the best!!! ." Anushka Ranjan commented, "All the best my darling."

Meanwhile, Alia has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Khatiawadi, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.