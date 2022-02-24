After Chitrangda Singh's viral post about 'rude and arrogant' air hostesses, Go Air contacts her, orders probe

Days after actor Chitrangda Singh slammed Go Air for their 'rude and arrogant' air hostesses in a social media post, the airline has reportedly reached out to the actor and assured that an investigation is being conducted in the matter.

On Tuesday, Chitrangda posted a video on Instagram Stories from inside a flight, panning the camera to the flight crew, and alleged “high-handed and arrogant” attitude on their part. The actor asked the airline to "teach them some manners".

On Thursday, ETimes quoted a spokesperson from Go Air as saying, "The matter is under investigation. Depending on the findings of the probe, it shall be decided. But we have a Zero Tolerance Policy in such matters."

The report also stated that Go Air, now called Go First, had reached out to Chitrangda and assured her of an investigation. When asked if any action has been taken against the air hostesses named by Chitrangda, the spokesperson simply said, "I reiterate that we are looking into the matter."

The post Chitrangda shared on her Instagram Stories.

Chitrangda clarified that the incident took place with a co-passenger.

The video Chitrangda had posted on Tuesday accompanied a text that read, “Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia.”

The actor later clarified on Instagram Stories that the incident happened with the person sitting with her and not Chitrangda herself.

Also read: Chitrangda Singh slams Go Air, says they have ‘rudest, worst air hostesses’: 'Please teach them manners'. Watch

Earlier this week, actor Arya Babbar had also shared a video of a similar incident that he faced while travelling in a Go Air flight, when he got in a verbal spat with the pilot. The video, shared on his Instagram handle, showed the actor speaking to the pilot. The argument started after the pilot got offended by a joke made by Arya. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Arya wrote, “Sensitive pilot. @g8.goair @gofirstairways Go Air fines people if they laugh.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail