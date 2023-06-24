After competing as a professional sprinter, Angad Bedi aims to represent India in 400m race next year

Actor Angad Bedi is on a physical transformation journey, sweating it out on a racing track to transform his body and mind. In fact, the actor has brought along new goals in his life and they’ve got nothing to do with his acting career. He recently made his debut by competing as a professional sprinter, and earned himself a silver medal in his maiden race.

Angad Bedi is working on his fitness transformation

“I was always interested in track and field. I find it a great way of maintaining fitness. As a child, I used to get enamoured by athletes who used to run for 300-400 metres. I always felt the need for speed,” says the 40-year-old.

Having played cricket up to Under-19 level for Delhi, Angad, son of former cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi, adds, “Coming from a sports background, sports has always been a part of my life just like discipline. And training was inculcated in my life every single day. Now, what pushed and kept me motivated to undergo this transformation is the fact that I felt that I reached a plateau in my life.”

Asked what does he mean and he elaborates saying he doesn’t like to be comfortable, and that’s why he decided to push his boundaries. “I wanted to change my mindset. I wanted to change the way I look, and change everything about me. So, I started by pushing myself and enduring pain. I wanted to go through that process to feel the pain to understand how bad it could be,” he shares.

Angad clarifies that while he is going all out there, there has specific goals in mind that he is chasing. He reveals, “The next race is going to be in December where I am looking forward to representing Maharashtra in Nasik, and in February next year where I will be running the nationals and representing India in 400 metres race. That is the goal for me, and to bring down my time from 66 seconds to 65-64 seconds. I am trying to beat my own time.”

Currently undergoing rigourous training at a fitness centre owned by actor Tiger Shroff, Angad ensures that the never misses any of his workout sessions. “The idea is to achieve fitness, too, not just have a great looking body. Fitness is beyond how you look, or how many abs you have. You have to be kind to your body. You can cause more harm to your body than good by quickening the process through artificial means of bulking up. I still believe in the old school way, that’s consistency in working out and nutrition for the body. It goes a long way. By abusing your body with various artificial products like steroids, you will just be abusing your body. Ultimately one has to love their body, and the body will love you back. Hard work pays off, when it comes to fitness, hence one has to be patient and consistent,” he concludes.

