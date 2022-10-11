After Karan Johar quits Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri tweets 'genuine person would leave social media entirely'

Hours after Karan Johar announced that he is quitting Twitter, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to the platform and wrote that if someone seeks positive energies, then they need to quit social media completely, and not just Twitter. (Also read: Karan Johar quits Twitter, says 'making space for more positive energies')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vivek first tweeted, "Quitters never win. Winners never quit." Soon, he quote-tweeted his own tweet and added, " I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn’t allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is negative and screwed-up approach to life."

Vivek's tweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his announcement of quitting Twitter, Karan had written , "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" Soon after the tweet, the filmmaker deactivated his Twitter account. He had nearly 2 million followers on the social media platform. He continues to be active on Facebook and Instagram.

Karan Johar's tweet announcing his exit from Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan is not new to online criticism but post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, the filmmaker has been facing a lot of hate for allegedly promoting nepotism in Bollywood; he often faced personal attacks. In the latest season of his chat show Koffee with Karan, the filmmaker had discussed the impact of trolling, while talking to Vijay Deverakonda.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and heads the film production house Dharma Productions. Most recently, he directed the short film in Netflix's horror anthology Ghost Stories. His next directorial venture is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that is scheduled to release in February.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan also backed the mythological sci-fi Brahmastra Part One – Shiva that released last month and has had a blockbuster run at the box office. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in lead roles and was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON