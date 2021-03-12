Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra: 'You and Nick hope to have a family?'
American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The interview will premiere on March 20 on discovery+, as a part of Oprah's new series Super Soul.

In a promotional video, Oprah said, "I just love being able to have thought-provoking, heart-expanding talks with people who inspire us all - to think about the deeper meaning of life, and that's why I am thrilled to announce Super Soul, has a brand new home on Discovery Plus- an exciting new season of interviews."

The clip then shows Oprah asking Priyanka, "You and Nick hope to have a family one day?"

The series will also include conversations between Oprah Winfrey and thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities and authors like with prominent Industry luminaries Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut weighs in on Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview, says 'saas, bahu, sajish' never interests her

In their interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry made several revelations about their life as senior members of the royal family. Meghan discussed the impact racist vitriol from the UK press had had on her mental health. She revealed that she was getting suicidal thought in 2018, when she was pregnant with her son Archie. The couple also mentioned how the family, too, had made racist remarks about the skin colour of their then-unborn baby. Meghan is the first person of colour to join the British royal family.

