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After Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif cheers for Alia Bhatt and Alpha: ‘Looking fire’

Yash Raj Films releases the teaser for Alpha, showcasing Alia Bhatt as a spy. The film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol.  

Jun 11, 2026 12:07 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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After Alia Bhatt joined the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe with Alpha, Katrina Kaif, who is already a part of the universe, has taken to Instagram to give a shoutout to Alia. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled Alpha's teaser, which showed Alia performing some high-octane stunts.

Katrina cheers for Alia

Katrina Kaif gave a shout out to Alia Bhatt ahead of Alpha's release.

Cheering for Alia Bhatt, Katrina shared the teaser on her Instagram Story and wrote, "My dearest @aliabhatt @sharvari This is looking fire. Can't wait to see this... Full in Action Mode, Bring it on."

Katrina Kaif cheers for Alia Bhatt.

Alpha teaser

With Alpha, YRF is bringing its first female-centric spy film, starring Alia and Sharvari. Bobby Deol also plays a pivotal role in the film. The teaser showed Bobby preparing Alia's character to become a spy from a young age. He then takes her to a fancy restaurant on her 18th birthday and gifts her first mission — to mark her first kill as a spy. The teaser then shows Alia taking down bad guys one after another. However, Sharvari was missing from the teaser, which left a section of fans unhappy.

Katrina part of YRF Spy Universe

For the unversed, Katrina and Alia have shared a close bond for years. Alia's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor reportedly dated Katrina Kaif around 2009, but they parted ways in 2016. They also starred in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Jagga Jasoos. It was also during that time that Katrina and Alia shared a close friendship and were often seen together at events. After parting ways with Katrina, Ranbir started dating Alia. The couple married in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha. Katrina, on the other hand, married Uri actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021. They have a son together named Vihaan Kaushal.

 
alia bhatt alphabet katrina kaif
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