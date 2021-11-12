After standing as surety for Aryan Khan's bail, Juhi Chawla wishes him on birthday with childhood pic: 'Love you'

Actor Juhi Chawla on Friday wished Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, on his 24th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Juhi shared a throwback picture featuring Aryan along with his sister Suhana Khan, cousin Arjun Chibba and Juhi's children Arjun Mehta and Jahnavi Mehta.

In the picture, Aryan Khan wore a blue T-shirt under a jacket and paired it with denim pants. He stood next to Jahnavi holding her hand. She wore a pink top, a white jacket and grey pants. Suhana wore a green top with denim pants as she posed next to Jahnavi.

Sharing the picture, Juhi captioned it, "Here’s another one from our personal album for today’s special occasion…Happy Birthday, Aryan! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed, protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you."

Pledging 500 hundreds of trees in Aryan's name, Juhi also wrote, "500 trees pledged in your name! @___aryan___ @iamsrk @iamjaymmehta @jahnavi_mehta @suhanakhan2 @arjun_jm11 @rallyforrivers....#happybirthday #aryankhan."

Earlier in the day, Aryan visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for his weekly appearance as per the order of the Bombay High Court (BHC). Aryan will have to appear at the NCB office in Mumbai every Friday as per his bail conditions. Last month, Aryan was arrested by the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. Aryan was granted bail nearly a month after he stayed in the Arthur Road jail. Juhi stood in as surety for the bail.

After Aryan's bail, Juhi had told ANI, “I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody. Ab baccha ghar aa jayega (Our child will come home now).” She had signed ₹1 lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were explained by the high court.

Last year, Aryan graduated from the University of South California's School of Cinematic Arts (batch of 2020). He was in the US for two years for his higher studies.