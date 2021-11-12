Aryan Khan visits NCB office on his birthday, fan requests, ‘please leave him alone’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan turned 24 on Friday. Aryan was spotted leaving Mannat to visit the Narcotics Control Bureau's office on his birthday to make his weekly appearance as per the Bombay High Court orders.

Aryan's car, a white Range Rover can be seen leaving Mannat for the NCB office. He later arrived at the office in a yellow shirt and black jacket.

In another picture, Aryan was seen walking towards the NCB office, surrounded by the cameras.

Aryan Khan outside the NCB office.(ANI)

Many SRK fans felt sad that Aryan had to visit the NCB office on his birthday. One fan tweeted, “So Aryan has to visit the NCB office between 11AM & 2PM? Hope it’s quick & not a big thing & he can just enjoy his birthday. I prayed for it to be just easy & quick.” Another one commented on the Instagram video, “Can you please leave him alone? It's his birthday. He'd have made the visit tomorrow or yesterday? Why is everyone tormenting him like that.”

On Friday, Aryan's younger sister Suhana Khan and his cousins Ali and Arjun Chhiba shared a throwback pictures to wish him on his birthday.

Read More: On Aryan Khan's birthday, Suhana Khan, cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba share pictures. See here

According to the guidelines provided by the NCB, Aryan is expected to make an appearance at their Mumbai office every Friday as part of the bail conditions.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 conducted a raid on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the Mumbai coast. Aryan, along with several others was taken into custody during the 8-hour long raid. On October 3, he was arrested by the NCB on October 3. His bail application was rejected several times by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court but he was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.