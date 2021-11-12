Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / On Aryan Khan's birthday, Suhana Khan, cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba share pictures. See here
bollywood

On Aryan Khan's birthday, Suhana Khan, cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba share pictures. See here

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest child, Aryan Khan turned 24 on Friday. Aryan's sister, Suhana Khan re-shared a throwback picture, that their cousin shared, on Instagram.
Aryan Khan's cousins Alia Chhiber and Arjun Chhiber wished him on his 24th birthday.(Instagram)
Aryan Khan's cousins Alia Chhiber and Arjun Chhiber wished him on his 24th birthday.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest child, Aryan Khan turned 24 on Friday. Aryan's cousins and Shah Rukh Khan fans wished him on social media. 

Alia Chhiba, one of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan's cousins, took to social media to share a throwback picture with the birthday boy. Suhana re-posted the picture on her Instagram story.

In the photo, little Suhana and Alia are seen sitting on a stroller while engaged in a chat. Aryan and his cousin Arjun Chhiba can be seen standing behind them while posing for the picture. Arjun and Alia are the children of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba.

Alia Chhiba wishes Aryan Khan on his birthday.(Instagram)
Alia Chhiba wishes Aryan Khan on his birthday.(Instagram)

Arjun also re-shared an old post by Gauri featuring him and Aryan on his social media handle to wish Aryan on his birthday. In the picture, Aryan can be seen posing for the camera while holding a guitar. Arjun captioned the picture, “and @__aryan__ strongest people I know.”

Arjun Chhiba wishes Aryan Khan on his birthday.(Instagram)
Arjun Chhiba wishes Aryan Khan on his birthday.(Instagram)

Read More: SRK's manager will be summoned again, say Mumbai Police as Pooja Dadlani skips questioning

Many Shah Rukh Khan fans wished him on social media. One fan wrote, “Dear Aryan Khan we all Srkian loves u as we love ur Father SRK. And yes we love ur family too. So here We Srkians wishing you a very Happy Birthday. We wish u more success than ur father and all urs dreams come true." While another one wrote, “Happy birthday to Aryan. Your little man has grown up to be the finest young man Shah. You raised the best boy and may he find only happiness along the way and enjoys the ride no matter what. All my prayers to you and him my love Heart suit @iamsrk”

Aryan was recently in the news after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 conducted a raid on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the Mumbai coast. Aryan along with several others was taken into custody during the 8-hour long raid. He was arrested by the NCB on October 3. His bail application was rejected several times by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court but he w finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan aryan khan suhana khan + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out