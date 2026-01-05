Agastya Nanda reveals if being from families of legends puts pressure on him, talks about legacy: ‘I can't ever be them’

Actor Agastya Nanda, who recently made his big-screen debut with Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, has opened up about being part of the Bachchan and Nanda families and whether he feels pressured. In a video shared by IMDb on its YouTube channel, Sriram asked Agastya if being from families of "legends" puts pressure on him. Agastya Nanda's family members include Shweta Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Agastya Nanda talks about his lineage

Agastya talked about the legacy he carries "very heavily." He said, "I don’t take that pressure in the slightest because I know that’s not my legacy to own. I think my surname is Nanda because I’m my father’s son first. I focus on making him proud, and that’s a legacy I carry very heavily on me."

About Agastya's family

"My other family members who are actors. I admire their work, I love their work. But I don’t think I can ever be them. So, it’s not even worth spending time trying to think of it," he added. Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. He is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He is the nephew of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

More about Agastya's recent film Ikkis

Agastya's recent film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film also stars Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Vivan Shah and Rahul Dev. It was released on January 1, 2026.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, the film is written by Sriram alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti. The film opened in Indian theatres at ₹7 crore nett. At the time of writing this article, it earned ₹21.08 crore as per Sacnilk.com.

On Monday, Agastya's sister Navya shared his picture standing in front of a tree with Sriram. She shared his picture from her Instagram account. In the message, Agastya wrote, "This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you, Arun Khetarpal. Love, Agastya."

Agastya made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial, The Archies, in 2023. It also featured Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda in lead roles.