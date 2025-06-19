‘Agli Deepika Padukone yahi thi’: Khushi Mukherjee roasts Zareen Khan for mocking her scandalous outfit

A cat fight seems to be brewing in Bollywood. Zareen Khan's recent jibe at Khushi Mukherjee's bold golden outfit hasn't gone down well with the actor, who has now fired back. Khushi shot back, suggesting Zareen should have showcased such sass and attitude in her films rather than on social media. Also read: Zareen Khan: I am much more than my face and body; hope people give me a chance and not judge me Zareen’s fans have come forward to defend her.

Meanwhile, Zareen’s fans have come forward to defend her.

Khushi slams Zareen

In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Khushi was quizzed about Zareen's sly remark on her revealing golden dress, where Zareen had seemingly mocked Khushi for trying to cover up her body by tugging at the outfit in photos.

Reacting to it, Khushi said, “Mujhe lagta hai unhone apna debut kiya tha Salman Khan ke saath. She was very fortunate that unko itna bada break mila...But shayad woh apne movies mein itna zyada expression de deti ya voice modulation kar leti jitna woh ab reels par kar rahi hain toh shayad Deepika Padukone ke baad woh hi hoti (I think she made her debut with Salman Khan. She was very fortunate to get such a big break... But maybe if she showed as much expression or voice modulation in her movies as she does on reels now, she would be the next Deepika Padukone)”.

What did Zareen say

For those who might've missed it, Zareen recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts on new actors increasingly opting for revealing outfits.

She said, “Lately, main pap videos dekh rahi hun jahan girls almost nangi uthke aa rahin hain. Phir chupane ki koshish kar rahin hai. Pura p*** dikh raha hai kyunki skirt itna sa hai. Phir woh usko keech keech ke neeche kar rahe rahi. What is the point of this. Dikhana hai toh phir chupa kyun rahe ho... Very confusing times (Lately, I've been seeing a lot of videos where girls are almost naked, dressed in revealing outfits and then trying to cover up. The entire back is visible because the skirt is so short. And then they're constantly tugging at it to pull it down. What's the point of this? If you're going to show, then why are you trying to hide? These are very confusing times)”.

Fans defend Zareen

As Khushi fired back at Zareen, the actor’s fans and well-wishers rallied to her defense.

“Zarine khan saw truth,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “@zareenkhan more power to you for saying what you said”.

‘Zarin has done soo many good hit movies what you have done miss Zarin has eared luv and respect from audience she is a star she has a successful career and we luv her,” shared one.

Actor Suyyash Rai shared, “Well she atleast dinn have to roam half naked on the roads to be seen … she had FILMS to do”.

“Then how come to all know Zarine Khan... But we do not know you,” one comment read, with another reading, “Say thank you to zareen who promoted you. She has a career length more than your clothes length”.

“Everyone knows Zareen with her talent.. But nobody knows and knows because of your bizarre dresses,” shared one.

About Zareen Khan

In 2010, Zareen Khan was launched with a lot of fanfare opposite Salman Khan in Veer. However, the movie did not pan out as per expectations. She went on to projects such as Ready, Aksar 2, Hate Story 3 and Housefull 2. Zareen also forayed into regional cinema in the recent few years. She has worked in a few Punjabi movies, including Daaka and Jatt James Bond.