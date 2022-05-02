Zareen Khan: I am much more than my face and body; hope people give me a chance and not judge me

Her last project Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele was direct-to-digital and now actor Zareen Khan is looking to do more projects on web, but that can only happen if people give her the opportunities.

“I hope people give me a chance to at least tap my potential and not judge me on the basis of the work that I have done. With web coming in I am waiting to get the right kind of roles that I can do justice to. I am happy about the web space and I am looking to dive into it with something substantial and not something which is about me looking pretty and doing nothing,” she tells us.

Many strong female roles are being written on the web be it films or series but Khan says that such opportunities still eludes her.

The Veer (2010) actor elaborates, “People people who are making these things don’t have the faith in me that I will be able to pull this off and carry a good role on my shoulders. They have only seen me look like a diva and not really doing much. I hope people do see that.”

The 34-year-old, however, adds that the roles coming her way are not what she desires.

“Whatever web offers that I have got so far have been in the space where I have to just look pretty. I don’t want to do that. People have already seen that. I am much more than my face and body and I want people to see that,” she ends.