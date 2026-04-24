Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda avoid paparazzi after being spotted at Amritsar Airport, hide faces. Watch

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda recently found themselves in the spotlight after a video of them at Amritsar Airport showed them trying to avoid the paparazzi. The clip captures the duo walking quickly through the terminal while trying to cover their faces as paparazzi approached, seemingly taking them by surprise. (Also read: Team Saiyaara reunites: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda to star in Mohit Suri's 'intense romance' backed by YRF )

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday spotted at Amritsar airport

Ahaan and Aneet capture attention at the airport amid relationship rumors.

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The video shows the two heading inside the airport while avoiding photographers. While Aneet was sporting a casual look wearing a tee, with a white shirt and denim jeans, Ahaan was wearing a dark blue hoodie and jeans. Both of them had their faces covered with masks.

Fans quickly reacted, filling the comments with heart emojis and excitement. Amid ongoing rumours about their relationship, Ahaan and Aneet have become a popular pair among audiences, especially following their debut together in the 2025 YRF blockbuster Saiyaara.

Reunion after Saiyaara success

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{{^usCountry}} The duo made their big-screen debut with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. The film became a commercial success and was praised for its music, emotional narrative, and chemistry between the lead actors. The film grossed over ₹571 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo made their big-screen debut with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. The film became a commercial success and was praised for its music, emotional narrative, and chemistry between the lead actors. The film grossed over ₹571 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Now, the trio is gearing up to reunite for another untitled film, which is expected to revolve around an intense love story. Like Saiyaara, this is also being produced by Akshaye Widhani of Yash Raj Films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, the trio is gearing up to reunite for another untitled film, which is expected to revolve around an intense love story. Like Saiyaara, this is also being produced by Akshaye Widhani of Yash Raj Films. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker has shared his excitement about working with Ahaan and Aneet again, describing the collaboration as deeply special. “It’s always been love stories for me… overwhelming, when emotions are so unbound and impossible to ignore,” he said, adding that he naturally gravitates towards intense romantic narratives. He further noted that returning with the same team feels like “coming back home,” but with a renewed creative drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker has shared his excitement about working with Ahaan and Aneet again, describing the collaboration as deeply special. “It’s always been love stories for me… overwhelming, when emotions are so unbound and impossible to ignore,” he said, adding that he naturally gravitates towards intense romantic narratives. He further noted that returning with the same team feels like “coming back home,” but with a renewed creative drive. {{/usCountry}}

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Mohit also admitted that the new project makes him feel like he is starting fresh again. “This time I feel like a newcomer… excited and anxious about this story,” he said, expressing hope that the film’s music will resonate with audiences in the same way his previous work has. The film is slated for a 2027 release.

Aneet Padda’s emotional loss

On a personal note, Aneet Padda recently opened up about the loss of her grandfather. She shared a deeply emotional tribute, reflecting on his battle with Alzheimer’s and remembering him for his enduring love and warmth. She expressed her desire to carry forward his values, memories, and stories, keeping his presence alive in her life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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