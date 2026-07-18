Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's romantic Wembley reunion marks Saiyaara's first anniversary: ‘Written in the stars’

One year after creating a phenomenon at the box office, Saiyaara has found a new way to celebrate its journey. Marking the film's first anniversary, Yash Raj Films unveiled a special Collector's Edition Vinyl LP at London's legendary Wembley Stadium. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, lovingly known as Ahneet among fans, reunited for the launch at the very venue that played a memorable role in the film. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara went on to become one of the biggest love stories in Indian cinema, collecting over ₹580 crore worldwide.

Why Wembley was the perfect venue

Saiyaara celebrates first anniversary with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda at Wembley Stadium.

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Wembley Stadium wasn't chosen by chance. It holds one of Saiyaara's most memorable moments, where Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) finally finds Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda) after recognising her eyes on the stadium's giant screen. The film's emotional climax also unfolds at Wembley, where the two reunite during a concert.

Returning to the same venue a year later made the anniversary celebration all the more meaningful. Aneet and Ahaan shared a series of photos on their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday and wrote, “1 Year of Saiyaara. Vaani & Krish at Wembley! I guess it was written in the stars 💫 Thank you for making a place for Saiyaara in your hearts... it means a lot to us… ❤️.”

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Mohit Suri on why music became the soul of Saiyaara

{{^usCountry}} Director Mohit Suri said, “Music is the soul of any love story - be it in life or in films. With Saiyaara, I felt that even more. The depth in Krish and Vaani’s relationship, the everlasting feeling, the innocence, and the magic wouldn’t be the same without the songs. I am truly grateful and overwhelmed for the love people have shown the film because of its music.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Mohit Suri said, “Music is the soul of any love story - be it in life or in films. With Saiyaara, I felt that even more. The depth in Krish and Vaani’s relationship, the everlasting feeling, the innocence, and the magic wouldn’t be the same without the songs. I am truly grateful and overwhelmed for the love people have shown the film because of its music.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “Vaani said ‘The mind forgets but the heart doesn’t, and great music stays in the heart…. forever!’ And it’s amazing that the music has stayed with you long after the film. The feeling is surreal, because the core of Saiyaara was always the fact that a song has the power to take you back to a moment, bring back a memory… bring back love! That's why this LP isn't just a collection of tracks. It’s a chance for people to experience the film all over again—one emotion, one melody, and one memory at a time. We thought very carefully about every single aspect of this record to bring your Saiyaara experience back to life! I really hope you love it.”

Akshaye Widhani on celebrating Saiyaara's journey

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Speaking about the launch, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani added, “Saiyaara was a deeply personal film for us because it marked our return to romance, a genre that has always defined YRF and inspired some of our most sweeping love stories. We wanted to deliver not just a film but also a music album that is timeless in this genre and I have to thank Mohit Suri for delivering this in spades.”

He added, "As we celebrate Saiyaara's first anniversary, we are delighted to mark the occasion with the launch of an exclusive Collector's Edition Vinyl LP, giving fans and music lovers the ultimate Saiyaara listening experience through its music, it’s sounds and its dialogues. We wanted to create something that they could own, revisit and treasure for years to come, a definitive keepsake that preserves the complete emotional journey of Saiyaara.”

What's inside the Collector's Edition Vinyl LP

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The Collector's Edition Vinyl LP has been designed as a complete tribute to Saiyaara's music and emotions. Spread across two discs, it brings together every song, score and dialogue that became a memorable part of the film.

The first LP features all nine songs from the chart-topping soundtrack, while the second includes 16 original background score compositions along with nine of the film's most iconic dialogues, giving fans a chance to relive Krish and Vaani's journey from beginning to end.

The package goes beyond the music. It includes a specially curated Saiyaara Diary filled with heartfelt notes from Akshaye Widhani, Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Irshad Kamil, The Rish, Vishal Mishra, Raj Shekhar, Sachet-Parampara, Mithoon and John Stewart Eduri. Completing the collector's set are an exclusive ink pen inspired by Vaani's notebook in the film and two custom-designed bookmarks featuring Krish and Vaani, making it a keepsake that fans can treasure for years.