Ahaan Panday recalls close bond with Aryan Khan: 'He'd land at my house from Kent even before meeting his parents'

The success of Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama Saiyaara turned Ahaan Panday into an internet sensation. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan grabbed attention when he made his directorial debut with his series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Fans have often expressed their wish to see the two collaborate. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ahaan spoke about Aryan's success and shared his desire to work with him in the future.

Ahaan Panday hopes to collaborate with Aryan Khan in future

Ahaan Panday recalls sweet memories with Aryan Khan.

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Talking about Aryan gaining recognition for his series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Ahaan said, "I’m just genuinely happy for him. He’s finally doing what he’s always wanted to do. His first show, Bads Of Bollywood, connected with so many people, and it’s great to see that kind of acceptance. He’s incredibly creative, with a mind that stands apart, and I think the world deserves to see that."

He added that he would like to collaborate with Aryan in the future and recalled the special bond they share. He said, "Not for anything superficial, not because of Bads... or Saiyaara, but because of a real bond. When you grow up with someone, it’s different. There was a time when he’d land from Kent (Sevenoaks School) and, before even meeting his parents, he’d come straight to my house. His parents would call me asking why he was like that. When you share that kind of history, there’s so much you understand about each other, so much to explore as performers. Working together wouldn’t feel like work. It’s something I’d genuinely look forward to."

About Ahaan Panday and Aryan Khan's debuts

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{{^usCountry}} Ahaan made his big-screen debut with Saiyaara. The romantic musical drama, which also featured Aneet Padda in the lead role, was directed by Mohit Suri and backed by YRF. The film emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood romantic hits, collecting ₹570.33 crore worldwide at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahaan made his big-screen debut with Saiyaara. The romantic musical drama, which also featured Aneet Padda in the lead role, was directed by Mohit Suri and backed by YRF. The film emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood romantic hits, collecting ₹570.33 crore worldwide at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aryan surprised everyone when he made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show, featuring Lakshay and Sahher Lamba in lead roles, also starred Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa and others in key roles. The series included several star-studded cameos, including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ahaan Panday's upcoming project {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aryan surprised everyone when he made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show, featuring Lakshay and Sahher Lamba in lead roles, also starred Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa and others in key roles. The series included several star-studded cameos, including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ahaan Panday's upcoming project {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ahaan is now set to feature in Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance film. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the yet-untitled project also stars Sharvari in the lead role. Last October, he unveiled his new look for the film, which quickly went viral. The film marks YRF and Ali Abbas Zafar's fifth collaboration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahaan is now set to feature in Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance film. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the yet-untitled project also stars Sharvari in the lead role. Last October, he unveiled his new look for the film, which quickly went viral. The film marks YRF and Ali Abbas Zafar's fifth collaboration. {{/usCountry}}

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