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Ahaan Panday recalls close bond with Aryan Khan: 'He'd land at my house from Kent even before meeting his parents'

Ahaan Panday expressed wish to collaborate with Aryan Khan in future and recalled sweet memories from the time they grew up together.

Apr 25, 2026 03:16 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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The success of Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama Saiyaara turned Ahaan Panday into an internet sensation. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan grabbed attention when he made his directorial debut with his series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Fans have often expressed their wish to see the two collaborate. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ahaan spoke about Aryan's success and shared his desire to work with him in the future.

Ahaan Panday hopes to collaborate with Aryan Khan in future

Ahaan Panday recalls sweet memories with Aryan Khan.

Talking about Aryan gaining recognition for his series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Ahaan said, "I’m just genuinely happy for him. He’s finally doing what he’s always wanted to do. His first show, Bads Of Bollywood, connected with so many people, and it’s great to see that kind of acceptance. He’s incredibly creative, with a mind that stands apart, and I think the world deserves to see that."

He added that he would like to collaborate with Aryan in the future and recalled the special bond they share. He said, "Not for anything superficial, not because of Bads... or Saiyaara, but because of a real bond. When you grow up with someone, it’s different. There was a time when he’d land from Kent (Sevenoaks School) and, before even meeting his parents, he’d come straight to my house. His parents would call me asking why he was like that. When you share that kind of history, there’s so much you understand about each other, so much to explore as performers. Working together wouldn’t feel like work. It’s something I’d genuinely look forward to."

About Ahaan Panday and Aryan Khan's debuts

 
ahaan panday aryan khan
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