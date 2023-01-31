Ahan Shetty poses with Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty; shares unseen family pic from Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding

Ahan Shetty took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from sister Athiya Shetty's pre-wedding ceremonies. Athiya got married to cricketer KL Rahul on January 23 at the family farmhouse. Ahan posted an unseen picture of the happy family with Athiya, father Suniel Shetty and mother Mana Shetty. All of them were dressed in their best traditional outfits. Ahan also shared a candid picture with sister Athiya from her sangeet night and posted a couple of his solo pictures from the wedding celebrations. (Also read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share first official wedding pics, look beautiful as bride and groom. See here)

In one of the pictures from muhuratham ceremony, Athiya was decked up in shiny beige saree and pink blouse with traditional gold and polki jewellery. She tied her hair in a bun. Her father, actor Suniel Shetty sported a blue kurta with white pyjama. Ahan can be seen wearing an off white kurta with white pants. His mother Mana wore a white silk saree with red and orange borders. She braided her hair for the occasion. The mother-daughter duo sat with each other while son-father duo stood in the backdrop of trees while posing for the camera.

Ahan also shared a picture of the venue, decorated with marigolds. In another picture, Ahan and Athiya struck a candid pose as they kept a smile on their faces at sangeet ceremony. Athiya wore a pink ethnic suit while her brother wore olive kurta.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ahan wrote, “Us.” One of his fans wrote, “I love this picture of you all!” Another fan commented, “Beautiful family (fire and heart emojis).” Other fan wrote, “Beautiful jodi (pair) of brother and sister.” “Daughter plus mom= a beautiful pair”, wrote one. A fan asked, “Bhai tum kab kar rahe ho shaadi (Brother, when are you getting married)?” “Sister ki shaadi mai, bhai ne aag laga di (At sister's wedding, brother is on fire),” wrote other. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the pictures.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married last week at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. The house was decorated with white flowers for the pre-wedding celebrations and the wedding day and with marigolds for the haldi ceremony. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by family members and few close friends. The two made their first public appearance as a married couple on Monday, days after they had posed for the photographers on their wedding day. Suniel revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, probably in Mumbai.

