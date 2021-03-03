Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ahead of Bhediya shoot, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and team meet Arunachal Pradesh CM. See photos
Ahead of Bhediya shoot, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and team meet Arunachal Pradesh CM. See photos

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the team of Bhediya met Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday, before kicking off the shoot of the film.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the Bhediya team with Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

Before commencing the shoot of their upcoming horror-comedy flick Bhediya, actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon met the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh with their team on Wednesday.

A few days after announcing their horror-comedy project together, Varun and Kriti have landed in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for the first schedule.

Before getting their film on floors, the entire team of Bhediya met Pema Khandu, chief minister of the state. Minister of home and interstate affairs, Bamang Felix, chief secretary Naresh Kumar, Commissioner to HCM, Sonam Chombey, were also present during the meeting.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a ‘long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club’. The reason will crack you up

The horror-comedy drama Bhediya will mark the Badlapur star and Heropanti star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com Dilwale and 2019 Kalank.

Bhediya will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree.

Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story of Bhediya is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote the scripts for Bala, Made In China, Wrong Side Raju. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

