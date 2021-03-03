Varun Dhawan lets out a 'Bhediya' howl; Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing
- Varun Dhawan shared a funny clip just before boarding an aircraft where he channeled his inner werewolf. Watch the video here.
Varun Dhawan on Wednesday posted a short clip on Instagram, where he mimicked a wolf's howl. Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor found it very funny and commented on it.
Sharing the clip, Varun wrote: "Woooo #BHEDIYA." Varun is seen standing on the steps at the entrance of an aircraft. At the count of three, he lets out a howl. After a few seconds, people can be heard laughing in the background. Among his contemporaries who were amused by his antics were Ayushmann and Arjun. Ayushmann wrote: "Bhediya re bhediya re, mera dil chura ke layi jaa (Oh wolf, you steal my heart away)." Both Ayushmann and Arjun dropped laughing face emojis.
Varun's fans too were mighty amused and dropped fire, laughing face and red heart emojis.
Earlier in the day, Varun and his Bhediya co-star Kriti were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport. Reports suggest that they left for the shoot of the film.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn American jeans', Twitter finds pictures of her in exactly that
In February, there were reports that Varun would shoot Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He had shared a teaser of the film and written: "#BHEDIYA ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko. In theatres 14 TH April 2022."
In January, Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Mumbai's Alibaug in what was a very private affair. Posting his first picture as a married man, he had written: "Life long love just became official."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjana Sanghi reveals how Irrfan Khan influenced her approach to acting
- Sanjana Sanghi played a small role in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. The actor has now opened up about the acting lessons she learned from Irrfan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Little Kareena, Saif come together in Saba's throwback family pictures, see here
- Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan recently posted old family pictures of the Kapoors and the Pataudis. See little Kareena and Saif here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun channels his inner 'Bhediya'; Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing
- Varun Dhawan shared a funny clip just before boarding an aircraft where he channeled his inner werewolf. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna struggles to work from home as daughter Nitara does mischief
- Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of how things get difficult for her at home as schools continue to remain shut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli Nanda disturbed as SC asks rape accused if he will marry survivor
- Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, on Wednesday reacted to a question posed to a rape accused by a Supreme Court bench.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa on her birthday: 'Wish you one ton of love, luck'
- Kajol wished sister Tanishaa Mukerji as she turns a year older. She also shared some never-seen-before throwback pictures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak is 25 now, and 'not earning anything'
- Shah Rukh Khan's child co-star from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jhanak Shukla, spoke in a video about why and how she 'lost the track' in her acting career, and how she is 'not earning anything' right now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor brings back Shamur in Roohi song Nadiyon Paar. Watch
- Janhvi Kapoor is back with her second dance number, titled Nadiyon Paar, from the film Roohi. It is a remixed version of hit Shamur song Let The Music Play.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Priyaank, Shaza Morani's wedding: See Shraddha's toast, first dance
- Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani hosted a Christian-style wedding ceremony in the Maldives this week. The couple exchanged their vows at a beach ceremony, and danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon issues apology for Tandav, Fans say Heropanti 2 poster is like Hitman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn jeans', Twitter unearths pics
- Twitter users reacted after Kangana Ranaut shamed 'achievers' of today for wearing 'torn American jeans and rags like blouses'. Some found pictures of Kangana herself wearing the clothes that she described.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny finds husband wearing nothing but a hat, shoots video for world to see
- Sunny Leone 'found' husband Daniel Weber wearing nothing but a strategically placed hat, and decided to shoot a video of him for her Instagram followers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda stars in airborne thriller
- The trailer for Flight, a new film starring Mohit Chadda, has been released. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi shares rare black and white throwback pic, see here
- Shabana Azmi shared a rare throwback picture from the golden era. While there are number of well-known faces in the picture, she mentioned how she failed to recall who the Soviets were in the picture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives
- A video of Shraddha grooving to Stree song Kamariya during her birthday celebrations in Maldives has appeared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox