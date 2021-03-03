Varun Dhawan lets out a 'Bhediya' howl; Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing

IND USA
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon star in Bhediya.
  • Varun Dhawan shared a funny clip just before boarding an aircraft where he channeled his inner werewolf. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST

Varun Dhawan on Wednesday posted a short clip on Instagram, where he mimicked a wolf's howl. Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor found it very funny and commented on it.

Sharing the clip, Varun wrote: "Woooo #BHEDIYA." Varun is seen standing on the steps at the entrance of an aircraft. At the count of three, he lets out a howl. After a few seconds, people can be heard laughing in the background. Among his contemporaries who were amused by his antics were Ayushmann and Arjun. Ayushmann wrote: "Bhediya re bhediya re, mera dil chura ke layi jaa (Oh wolf, you steal my heart away)." Both Ayushmann and Arjun dropped laughing face emojis.

Varun's fans too were mighty amused and dropped fire, laughing face and red heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Varun and his Bhediya co-star Kriti were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport. Reports suggest that they left for the shoot of the film.

In February, there were reports that Varun would shoot Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He had shared a teaser of the film and written: "#BHEDIYA ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko. In theatres 14 TH April 2022."

In January, Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Mumbai's Alibaug in what was a very private affair. Posting his first picture as a married man, he had written: "Life long love just became official."

