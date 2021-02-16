Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, sis-in-law Saba Ali Khan is counting down hours until Saif becomes a 'Quadfather'
Saba Ali Khan has started the countdown to the arrival of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second child. She shared Saif's 'The Quadfather' meme on the occasion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are about to welcome their second child anytime now.

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, has teased the arrival of his fourth child as Kareena Kapoor is ready to give birth anyday. Saba shared a popular meme of Saif, calling him 'The Quadfather' on her Instagram Stories along with the 3-2-1 countdown gif.

Saba Ali Khan has shared a countdown as Saif Ali Khan is all set to become a father for the fourth time.

The meme was originally shared by Saif's other sister Soha Ali Khan when he shared the news about wife Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy. Sharing a picture of Saif, Soha gave him the title 'The Quadfather' on the lines of Marlon Brando-starrer The Godfather. She wrote along with it, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !"

Building up to the arrival of the child, Saba also shared a lovely throwback picture of a young boy and has asked her fans to guess the name if the kid. It seems to be a childhood picture of Saif.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote, "Any guesses ...WHO is this boy?? Share your answers in the comments below. #tuesday #tweaks #tuesdaymood #tuesdaymorning #tuesdaythoughts #tuesdaymotivation #love #him #forever #staysafe #bless #you #today #always."

Also read: Hrithik Roshan revisits best scenes with Aishwarya Rai in fan-made Jodhaa Akbar video, pens note for Ashutosh Gowariker

Kareena and Saif are already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Saif has already made it clear that he will be taking a paternity leave upon the birth of the child. He had told Elle magazine in an interview, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

