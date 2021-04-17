Ailing Vineet Kumar Singh thanks Pankaj Tripathi for help: 'He shot me in Wasseypur, sent medicines in real life'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh was struggling to arrange for medicines for himself and his family members in Varanasi, when Gangs of Wasseypur co-star Pankaj Tripathi came to his rescue. The Mukkabaaz star took to Twitter to inform fans about Pankaj's help. Vineet also expressed his anger over the government's apathy.

Vineet wrote late Friday, "Banaras me hoon, bazaar me Fabiflu dawa nahi mil rahi hai. Niji lab covid test karne ko paanch din se asmarth hain. Beemar ko kya doon? Aapke vaade ya aapke apaar bheed wali rally ki videos? Jo aap log lagataar post kar rahe hain? Dhikkar hai! Swaarth andha bana deta hai. Jaagein, aam aadmi dum tod raha hai. (I am in Banaras, the medicine Fabiflu is not available in the market. Private labs have been unable to conduct Covid-19 test for past five days. What should I give to the sick? Your promises or the videos of the huge crowd at your rallies that you regularly share? Damn you! Selfishness makes you blind. Wake up, the common man is dying)."

Vineet and Pankaj were seen together in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur and Pankaj's Sultan shoots at Vineet's Danish at one point in the movie.

Remembering their equation from the 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur, Vineet added, "Jinhein sandeh hai, unhein batana chahta hoon ki mere parivar ke sadasya beemar hain, kuch mitra beemar hain aur mai khud bhi beemar hoon. Dawa mil gai. Madad karne ke liye dhanyawad Pankaj Tripathi. Mere kirdar ko Sultan ne Wasseypur me goli mari thi lekin asal jeevan mein goli (dawa) bhijwai hai. (I want to inform those who are confused, my family members, a few friends are unwell and even I am unwell. Got the medicine. Thanks to Pankaj Tripathi for his help. Sultan had shot my character in Wasseypur, but he sent medicine in real life)."

Vineet was most recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Betaal. While he starred alongside Pankaj, Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi in Gunjan Saxena, Betaal featured Aahana Kumra. Vineet's next, Aadhar, was scheduled to hit theatres this year, but was postponed.