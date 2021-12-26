Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan twin in red as they celebrate Christmas at home. See pics

Aishwarya Rai has shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations at home with daughter Aaradhya. The actor has shared candid pictures from the celebration that had a Christmas tree in the background.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing two similar pictures on Instagram late Saturday night, Aishwarya wrote, "Here’s wishing you all a Merry Christmas. much Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness. God Bless."

The pictures show Aishwarya and Aaradhya proudly posing in front of the Christmas tree placed besides the portrait of the actor's late father Krishnaraj Rai. The mother-daughter duo are seen twinning in similar shimmery red dresses as they smile for the camera. Aaradhya also flashed a victory sign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pose received more than 118000 likes within a few hours. A fan commented, “At first sight, I felt the energy of sun rays.” Another said, “If Christmas would be a person it would be you.” One more wrote in the comments section, “Looking beautiful.”

Abhishek Bachchan had also wished his fans on Twitter, “Merry Christmas.” On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan had wished his fans during the day with a fanmade picture of him as Santa. “Peace harmony safety and … Looovveeee,” he wrote in the caption. He also shared a clip of his dancing in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that described him as Mr Santa Bachchan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures show Aishwarya and Aaradhya proudly posing in front of the Christmas tree placed besides the portrait of the actor's late father Krishnaraj Rai. The mother-daughter duo are seen twinning in similar shimmery red dresses as they smile for the camera. Aaradhya also flashed a victory sign.

The pose received more than 118000 likes within a few hours. A fan commented, “At first sight, I felt the energy of sun rays.” Another said, “If Christmas would be a person it would be you.” One more wrote in the comments section, “Looking beautiful.”

Abhishek Bachchan had also wished his fans on Twitter, “Merry Christmas.” On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan had wished his fans during the day with a fanmade picture of him as Santa. “Peace harmony safety and … Looovveeee,” he wrote in the caption. He also shared a clip of his dancing in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that described him as Mr Santa Bachchan. |#+|

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. She was questioned by the ED officials for nearly five hours.

She deposed before the investigators following the summons issued by the federal agency against her to join the probe. The ED recorded the statement of the 48-year-old actor in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. She had earlier submitted records on the foreign payments under investigation.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai flies back to Mumbai after interrogation by ED in Panama Papers leak case

Aishwarya will now be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I. The big budget film also stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and many others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON