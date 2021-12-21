Aishwarya Rai flies back to Mumbai after interrogation by ED in Panama Papers leak case

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday after being questioned for around five hours related to the Panama Papers leak case in Delhi. The actor then left flew from Delhi to Mumbai and was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Sharing a video of Aishwarya coming out from the Mumbai airport on Monday night, a paparazzo wrote, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back home after her visit in Delhi to the ED office.”

The Enforcement Directorate had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Panama Papers are the leaked files from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca. The documents were revealed to the media in 2016 and many big names stashed away their wealth offshore to save tax. Several celebrities, including Aishwarya, her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. were named in these records.

After the documents got leaked in 2016, Amitabh stated that the money that he has sent abroad was under Indian rules and he has followed all the legal steps to send it. He also denied having any links to the companies that appeared in the Panama Papers and said that ‘it is possible that (his) name has been misused’.

A few weeks back, Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in another case emerging from the same set of papers linked to the offshore financial leaks case.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Atul Manjrekar directorial Fanney Khan in 2018. She is now all set to reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who directed her debut film Iruvar, for her next, Ponniyin Selvan.

(With ANI inputs)