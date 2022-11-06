Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya twin in black as they arrive at Mumbai airport with Abhishek Bachchan after PS1 success party

Aishwarya Rai’s film Ponniyin Selvan: I grossed close to ₹500 crore globally and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever. On Saturday, a party was held in Chennai to celebrate the success of the Mani Ratnam film, also known as PS1. Aishwarya, who stars in the film alongside Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan, was spotted at the PS1 bash with actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I overtakes Brahmastra, Vikram to become third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022

In photos from the Ponniyin Selvan: I success party shared on social media, Radhakrishnan Parthiban posed with Rajinikanth for a selfie. Fan pages also posted photos of Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek and Aaradhya as they posed together at the party. Aishwarya was decked up in a green ethnic outfit, while Aaradhya wore a black dress with matching bow. Abhishek was dressed in casuals.

On Sunday, Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya were seen making their way to a car outside Mumbai airport as they returned from Chennai. In videos of the family shared on paparazzi and fan pages, Aishwarya held Aaradhya’s hand as the mother-daughter duo left the airport gate. They both sported black airport looks.

While Aishwarya was dressed in a black head-to-toe look with a tracksuit, matching sneakers and dark sunglasses, her daughter wore white sneakers with black pants and jacket. They both wore black masks. Abhiskek also wore a mask and was seen walking ahead of Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan as they left the airport. He wore a beige jumper with a pair of trackpants and carried a backpack.

Aishwarya’s latest release Ponniyin Selvan: I tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would go on to become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman, while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya were seen in key roles. Director Mani Ratnam had recently said in an interaction that the second part of the franchise would be released in the next six to nine months as the team was busy with the post-production work.

