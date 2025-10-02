Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan file lawsuit against YouTube, seek 4 cr damages over AI deepfake videos: Report

Actor couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have reportedly taken legal action against YouTube and Google over AI-generated deepfake videos. According to a Reuters report, they are demanding $450,000 (nearly ₹4 crore) in damages against Google and others, as well as a permanent injunction to prevent such exploitation. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married since 2008.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai file lawsuit against YouTube

The lawsuits contain hundreds of links and screenshots of what Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan allege are YouTube videos showing "egregious", “sexually explicit”, or "fictitious" AI content. According to Reuters, the actors argue that YouTube's content and third-party training policies are concerning.

About the lawsuit

They added that it allows users to consent to sharing a video they created to train rival AI models, which risks further proliferation of misleading content online, according to near-identical filings from Abhishek and Aishwarya dated September 6, which are not publicly available, according to Reuters.

"Such content being used to train AI models has the potential to multiply the instances of use of any infringing content, i.e. first being uploaded on YouTube, being viewed by the public, and then also being used to train," the filings said.

Abhishek and Aishwarya argue in their filings that if AI platforms are trained on biased content that portrays them in a negative manner and infringes their intellectual property rights, then AI models "are likely to learn all such untrue" information, leading to its further spread.

The Delhi High Court last month asked Google's lawyer in court to submit written responses before the next hearing on January 15.

About Aishwarya, Abhishek's films

Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). She is yet to announce her next project. Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata. The film also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, among others.