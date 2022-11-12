Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan twin in blue at Sonali Bendre's wedding anniversary party at home

Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Behl are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Saturday. The couple hosted a dinner for family and friends at their residence on the eve of their anniversary. They were joined by Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Goldie's sister Srishti Behl Arya and actor Kunal Kapoor and wife Naina Bachchan. Also read: Inside pics from Ponniyin Selvan 1's success party with Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted exchanging greetings with Kunal and Naina outside Sonali's home. Naina is Abhishek's cousin. Aishwarya looked flawless in a blue anarkali and big golden earrings. She smiled as the paparazzi clicked her. Abhishek joined her in a white tee with blue pants and a matching blue jacket. Kunal was in a white tee and brown pants with matching shoes and an animal print half sweater. Naina was in a black outfit.

Aishwarya Rai and Kunal Kapoor at Sonali Bendre's home. (Varinder Chawla)

On Saturday, Sonali Bendre shared a picture from their wedding album on Instagram along with a small video of them sharing a hug at an event and a monochrome candid picture of them together to mark 20 years of her marriage with Goldie. She captioned it, “Then. Now. Forever. 20 years.”

Neetu Kapoor wished her in the comments section, "Happy anniversary bless you both. Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Kapoor and many others also wished her.

Sonali is a cancer survivor and had returned to India in December 2018 after months-long treatment in the US. Goldie was by her side at all times. In an interview to Rediff.com, Goldie had said that he has always dedicated his life to Sonali. Talking about resuming work post her recovery, Goldie said, “My life hasn't changed. I have always dedicated my life to her and I still do. But one always believes that something that would happen to someone else would not happen to you. The truth is not like that.”

Sonali made a comeback earlier this year by turning judge on dance reality show, DID Li'l Masters season 5. She later featured in a web show The Broken News on ZEE5. Sonali and Goldie have a 17-year-old son, Ranveer Behl.

