Inside pics from Ponniyin Selvan 1's success party with Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram and shared a video compilation from Ponniyin Selvan 1's success party. The video featured Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Mani Ratnam among others. The film has collected over ₹460 crore gross worldwide, as per a Deadline report. PS-1 is currently the third highest-grossing Indian movie of 2022. (Also read: PS I box office: Mani Ratnam directorial becomes first Tamil film to cross ₹200 crore in Tamil Nadu)

In the video shared by Trisha, Aishwarya decked up in a green ethnic outfit and Abhishek wore a skin-coloured hoodie with black pants. Their daughter Aaradhya wore a black dress with matching hairband. Trisha also posted a picture with Abhishek. She also gave a glimpse of group picture featuring Aishwarya, Aaradhya among others.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Trisha wrote, “The vibe is caption enough (red heart and fire emojis).” Reacting to the clip, one of her fans wrote, “Biggest female superstar of South Indian Cinema.” Another fan commented, “The vibe made my evening gorgeous.” Other fan wrote, “Trisha ma'am, you are looking so beautiful.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 narrates the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai are in other prominent roles. The film released in theatres across the globe in several languages such as Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film marked Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya is in a dual role with Queen Nandini being the lead one. The second part will have more of her other character, Nandini's mute mother Mandakini Devi.

Mani Ratnam had recently said in an interaction that the second part in the franchise will release in cinemas in another six to nine months and the team is currently busy with the post-production work. The film is all slated to release in theatres in the summer of 2023. The final release date of the film is yet to be announced.

