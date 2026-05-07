Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari to be back at Cannes Film Festival 2026. Here are the details

As the much-awaited Cannes Film Festival prepares to roll out its iconic red carpet, Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, and Aditi Rao Hydari are ready to bring their fashion A-game to the prestigious event and add a dose of Bollywood glamour to the international film celebration.

Aishwarya, Alia, Aditi to be back at Cannes

Alia made her red carpet debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris.

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Aishwarya, Alia, and Aditi will be returning to the festival to represent India as global ambassadors for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. The film festival will be held from May 12 to May 23. L'Oreal Paris is celebrating its 29th anniversary at the movie gala.

Alia made her red carpet debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. And she is excited to be back to celebrate sisterhood.

Sharing her excitement about her return to the festival, Alia said, "It feels incredibly special to return to Cannes for the second time. Last year was such an unforgettable experience, and I am truly excited to be back for what feels like an even bigger celebration this year. There is a beautiful energy here, one of sisterhood and the celebration of female voices, and it is a privilege to be part of this journey with a brand that so strongly champions women’s worth and empowerment."

Aditi Rao Hydari on returning to Cannes

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{{^usCountry}} For Aditi, being part of the Cannes Film Festival goes beyond fashion and films, as she sees the global platform as a celebration of women’s empowerment, making the experience deeply meaningful for her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Aditi, being part of the Cannes Film Festival goes beyond fashion and films, as she sees the global platform as a celebration of women’s empowerment, making the experience deeply meaningful for her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “For me, true beauty lies in embracing who you are unapologetically and owning your individuality with confidence. Cannes is such an iconic global platform, and being part of this journey with a brand that has consistently championed women’s empowerment makes it incredibly meaningful,” Aditi said, adding, “I believe every woman deserves to feel seen, valued, worthy, and that message resonates deeply with me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For me, true beauty lies in embracing who you are unapologetically and owning your individuality with confidence. Cannes is such an iconic global platform, and being part of this journey with a brand that has consistently championed women’s empowerment makes it incredibly meaningful,” Aditi said, adding, “I believe every woman deserves to feel seen, valued, worthy, and that message resonates deeply with me." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the film festival, the beauty brand will also present the sixth edition of the L’Oréal Paris Lights on Women’s Worth Award, with actor and ambassador Gillian Anderson as the Juror. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the film festival, the beauty brand will also present the sixth edition of the L’Oréal Paris Lights on Women’s Worth Award, with actor and ambassador Gillian Anderson as the Juror. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about this year’s participation, Dario Zizzi, General Manager at the beauty brand, said: "Twenty-nine years at Cannes has shown us how profoundly this stage can amplify voices that deserve to be heard globally. This year feels particularly meaningful, with Indian creativity and beauty reflected on the world's most iconic red carpet is a testament to how far we've come together. For us, Cannes has never just been about glamour; it's about championing the women who are rewriting the rules of culture, cinema and beauty on their own terms.”

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Apart from Aishwarya, Alia, and Aditi, the lineup includes names such as Gillian Anderson, Simone Ashley, Jane Fonda, Ariana Greenblatt, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Carlos Sainz Jr., and Bebe Vio.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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