Aishwarya Rai beams with joy on Christmas, shares pic with Aaradhya before leaving for vacay with Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram and shared a happy picture with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Christmas. She was all smiles in the picture. Many fans reacted to her picture and extended warm wishes in the comments section. Later, she was spotted by paparazzi with her daughter and actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan at the airport. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shines the brightest, Ranbir Kapoor keeps it simple at Christmas dinner with family, see decor)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed in front of a portrait of Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai at home. Aishwarya wore a black hoodie and kept her hair untied. Her daughter also wore a peach hoodie in the backdrop of a decorated Christmas tree. Both of them posed with a Christmas goodie with bells, balls, trees, a red cloth with Aaradhya's name on it and other decorative materials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “Merry Christmas (Christmas tree, star and party popper emojis) and much love, peace, good health and happiness (red heart, pink heart and rainbow emojis). God bless (double pink heart, evil eye amulet and star emojis).” One of her fans wrote, “Merry Christmas! good wishes to you and your family, stay blessed.” Another fan commented, “What a beauty, what a glow.” Other fan wrote, “I love you aish, you are the best (red heart emojis).” Many fans extended warm wishes to Aishwarya and her family on the occasion of Christmas.

Aishwarya was spotted with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan at airport in the wee hours of Sunday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Aishwarya walking with Aardhaya and Abhishek at the airport before they took off for their Christmas vacation. Aishwarya held her daughter's hand and was joined by her husband while getting inside the airport. Abhishek wore grey hoodie and pants and carried a black backpack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “She (Aaradhya) is so tall. Isn't she only 10?” Another person wrote, “Aaradhya is a happy child. Hope she stays like this always (red heart emoji).”

Aishwarya got married to Abhishek in 2007. The couple welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. Aishwarya, who made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, made her comeback to Tamil films with Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film released on September 30, 2022. It was a hit at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON