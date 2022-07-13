Aishwarya Rai shares stunning still of Paro as she celebrates 20 years of Devdas, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas continues to remain one of the best films in their respective filmographies. As the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday, Aishwarya took to Instagram late night to mark the occasion by sharing a still of herself from the film. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas may not be most accurate adaptation of the classic but remains the grandest

Aishwarya played Paro, Devdas' childhood lover who is married to a much older widower after she fails to marry Devdas, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also starred Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi, Jackie Shroff as Chunni Babu and Kirron Kher as Paro's mother.

Aishwarya Rai shared a post about Devdas late Tuesday.

Abhishek Bachchan was one of the first ones to react to Aishwarya's post. While she wrote nothing in the caption, he dropped a heart emoticon in reaction to the post. Many of her fans also shared their love for the film in the comments section. A fan wrote, “You were beyond belief #Bigfan.” Another wrote, "Wow 20 years. It feels like it was just released! My all time favourite movie! Such a timeless piece!" One more fan said, “Your acting was beyond amazing mam.” Many mentioned that they watched the movie again on the occasion. One of the comments read, "I just watched this movie again, love you so much and you made me love my roots even more."

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also shared Aishwarya's still, along with Shah Rukh and Madhuri's stills from the film. He captioned the pics, “Devdas is mystical. Devdas is melancholic yet poetic. Devdas is a character and a film so special that it sparks love, longing & romance within us even today... Devdas, 20 years later still stands for all this and a lot more! Here’s celebrating #20YearsOfDevdas.”

The team of Shah Rukh, Aishwarya and Sanjay had walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 20 years ago. Aishwarya made her debut in a golden saree and gold jewellery as she stepped out of a traditional carriage at the venue.

