Aishwarya Rai drops unseen throwback pics with Aaradhya on Mother's Day, fans calls them 'so, so beautiful'

Actor Aishwarya Rai surprised her fans on Sunday night with two unseen pictures. Celebrating Mother's Day, she shared throwback pictures with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

The first picture showed Aishwarya giving baby Aaradhya a kiss while she lay sleeping on her. "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... ETERNALLY, INFINITELY, UNCONDITIONALLY," she captioned her post.

In the second picture, Aishwarya is seen carrying little Aaradhya in her arms while her late father and her mother join the two for a photo. "LOVE OF MY LIFE," she captioned it.

Fans were in love with the mother-daughter duo's photos. "Love both of you," wrote one. "Really beautiful happy mothers day," wrote another.

Aishwarya rarely shares posts on Instagram except on festivals and on birthdays of her family members. Aaradhya always features in her posts. On her wedding anniversary with husband Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya had shared a screenshot of her video chat with him. She was seen with Aaradhya, sitting at her home, surrounded by bouquets of flowers. Abhishek was seen chatting with them and smiling.

The couple celebrated 14 years of marriage on last month. The two could not be together on the occasion as he was shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi in Lucknow and she was in Mumbai.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked in multiple movies together. They got married in 2007. In a recent interview, Abhishek recalled his 'love story' with Aishwarya, remembering the time when they first met in Switzerland. Abhishek had been sent on a recce, and had met Aishwarya there while she was filming a movie with Bobby Deol.

He said on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, "I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland, because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations."

He continued, "I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that's when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film -- Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and said 'Hey, why don't you come over for dinner?' And that's the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya." He added that he had a crush on her at the tim