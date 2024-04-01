Aishwarya Rai to appear on Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan? Here's what we know

What The Hell Navya, Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast brings together three generations of the Bachchan family – Navya, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. In a new interview with Zoom, Navya opened up about her vodcast, where the three women share their thoughts about various topics related to women, society as well as their family. Navya also revealed if her 'mamu (uncle)' Abhishek Bachchan, aunt Aishwarya Rai or grandfather Amitabh Bachchan would join her, Jaya and Shweta on the vodcast. Also read: Navya says disagreements with Shweta and Jaya keeps them ‘aligned' Will Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan be part of What The Hell Navya season 3? Here's what Navya Naveli Nanda said.

On whether her family will join What The Hell Navya

When asked if she wanted to 'invite the other Bachchans, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh' on her show, Navya Naveli Nanda said, "I think, hopefully, we have a season 3. I would love to call others guests from outside the family. I think that would be a lot of fun, we would get to learn so much from them and their experiences. People from maybe different fields; I would love to have maybe a scientist on the show and talk about what science means to them today, what new inventions we have. I would love to get people from different fields and get their perspective, I think that would be really knowledgeable for all three of us – my mom, nani and I – for us to be in conversation with someone who is from a completely different field to ours."

Asked is she has 'any names on her mind', Navya said, "I am actually a big fan of Deepti Sharma, who was just playing in the women's IPL for UP Warriorz. I was actually working with the team, I think she is incredible at what she is doing, she played so well this season. So I would love to have her on the show and talk to her about her journey as an athlete."

About Navya Naveli Nanda

Daughter of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda, Navya is an entrepreneur; she is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit initiative supporting gender equality in India, especially focusing on the fields of education, healthcare and financial independence among women. Navya is the elder sister of Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut with The Archies (2023).

