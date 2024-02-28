Navya Naveli Nanda says disagreements with mother Shweta, grandmother Jaya Bachchan keeps them ‘aligned'

Podcaster Navya Naveli Nanda says disagreements with each other keeps the three women of her family - mother Shweta Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, “aligned”. Navya Naveli Nanda got candid about the three women of her family.(Instagram/@navyananda)

The 26-year-old returned with the second season of her podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’ recently. The online show helps the three Bachchans dive into conversations around different opinions about life.

“There are issues, different life experiences. What I speak is very genZ. That keeps it [our relationship] exciting,” Nanda says. “The relationship between the three of us is the crux of the show,” Nanda adds.

The show has seldom shown a candid side of Jaya and Shweta, something we rarely get to see. Calling the three women “very vocal and confident in our opinions”, Nanda says she’s happy such shows ensure they don’t hold any filter and remain organic.

Ask her how the family manages to balance between the strongly worded opinions of Jaya in public, and Nanda defends her grandmother. “No one can have one side to them. Everytime she’s spoken - professionally or personally, that’s her. She’s the most real person I’ve met. Everything we see is her side. She always speaks her mind,” Nanda says.

Navya Naveli Nanda with her brother Agasthya Nanda.(Instagram/@navyananda)

We ask her the advice she is holding for brother Agasthya Nanda as an audience, now that the 23-year-old has made his acting debut in Netflix film The Archies.

Calling Agasthya “far wiser than what I was at 23,” his sister says she is aware about “what he’s here to do, and I think he’s gonna do a great job.”

“More than advice, I think I would just offer him my support and, really looking forward to all the amazing things that he does in his career,” she ends.