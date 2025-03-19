Menu Explore
Aishwarya Rai pays emotional tribute to dad Krishnaraj Rai on death anniversary, Aaradhya Bachchan remembers grandpa

ByAnanya Das
Mar 19, 2025 07:52 AM IST

A picture showed Aaradhya Bachchan bowing her head in front of the picture of her grandfather. See post here.

Actor Aishwarya Rai shared a post remembering her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his 8th death anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Aishwarya shared a few pictures. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai has the most feminine face ever? Analysis reveals what makes her ‘most beautiful woman in the world’)

Aishwarya Rai shared a post on Instagram.
Aishwarya Rai shared a post on Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan remember Krishnaraj

The first picture was a garlanded photo frame of Aishwarya's late father. Her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was seen bowing her head on the picture of her grandfather. Aishwarya, too, bowed her head in the next picture. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen in white outfits.

Aishwarya pens note

Sharing the picture, Aishwarya captioned the post, "(Sparkles and folded hands emojis) Love you eternally dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa (smiling face with hearts, red heart, glowing star and nazar amulet emojis). Thank you for all your loving blessings always."

About Aishwarya's family

Krishnaraj died in 2017 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Aishwarya was very close to her father and never forgets birth and death anniversaries. The actor is the daughter of Krishnaraj and Brindya Rai. She also has a brother Aditya Rai.

Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya's last film

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. For the film, she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai. The epic historical action drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, released in 2023.

The film also starred Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. It follows Prince Arulmozhi Varman (who would become the emperor Rajaraja I) and his family as they tackle threats to the Chola Empire.

Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.

