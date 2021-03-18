Aishwarya Rai remembers her dad Krishnaraj Rai on death anniversary, posts an emotional note: 'We love you eternally'

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram on Thursday to remember her father Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary. Her father passed away in 2017.

Sharing a picture of her dad, she wrote on Instagram: "WE LOVE YOU ETERNALLY You and Us... Forever and Beyond..." Aishwarya's father died in 2017 in Mumbai.

Aishwarya was very close to her father and never forgets birth and death anniversaries. In November last year, on his birth anniversary, she had written: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGELLOVE YOU ETERNALLY."

Aishwarya's Instagram has a number of posts on her family members. For Valentine's Day, Aishwarya had posted a picture with daughter and had written: "LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA."

For New Year, she had posted fun pictures with Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek and Aaradhya and had written: "LOVE , PEACE and HAPPINESS GOD BLESS HAPPY 2021."

On her daughter's nineth birthday in November last year, she had written: "HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life Love, Love LOVE YOU."

In January this year, she stepped out of house and went to Hyderabad for the shoot of her film, Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya will reportedly play a double role in the film. Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s period fictional novel of the same name. The film will star Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu apart from Aishwarya.