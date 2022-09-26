Aishwarya Rai shares a note for her fans with stunning pics ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 1. See here

Actor Aishwarya Rai got compliments from her fans as she treated them to her new pictures. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aishwarya shared a picture of herself as she posed and smiled for the camera. She opted for a cream and golden outfit in the picture. Though she didn't caption the post she shared it with a sparkling heart emoji. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai reveals Aaradhya's reaction when Mani Ratnam let her say 'action' on Ponniyin Selvan set)

On Sunday, Aishwarya posted a selfie on Instagram and captioned the post, "(Red heart emoji) Thank you all for your love, warmest wishes and blessings… Lots of love always (heart with ribbon emoji)." Reacting to the picture, actor Neena Gupta wrote, "You are so beautiful." Ridhima Pandit commented, "The most beautiful woman in this whole wide world."

A fan said, "Really mam you are so beautiful now also and always you will be queen." "Wow Aishwarya! Thank you to you, to your existence and the way you are and you teach us!" said an Instagram user. "Can't wait to see you play the most important character of the epic Ponniyin Selvan on big screen!!" read a comment.

Aishwarya, on Sunday, attended a press conference for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I. During the media interaction, she spoke about her daughter. "Aaradhya is yet to see the movie. But at the time, she was sure enthralled. There are many here (referring to her co-stars) who have children and seeing a period drama is always exciting. She did get the opportunity to visit the sets and it was mesmerising for her. I could see that in her eyes," said Aishwarya.

Fans will see Aishwarya next in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel. The Tamil historical drama chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. In the film, Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor.

Ponniyin Selvan also features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Backed by Mani Ratnam's banner Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan is set to hit theatres on September 30. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

