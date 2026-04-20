Aishwarya Rai shares new pics with Abhishek Bachchan on 19th wedding anniversary, daughter Aaradhya also joins in

In the new pictures, Aishwarya was seen holding a bouquet of flowers as she took a selfie with Abhishek and Aaradhya. The three of them smiled and looked beautiful in the frame. Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya posted a red heart emoticon in the caption.

Abhishek and Aishwarya first met in the early 2000s and went on to collaborate on films such as Dhoom 2 and Guru. They got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Over the years, the couple has largely maintained privacy around their personal lives, choosing to address rumours only occasionally.

About their relationship In a podcast with Lily Singh a few weeks ago, Abhishek opened up about the equation he shares with Aishwarya Rai, talking of the time they worked in a film for the first time. He shared, “When my parents got married, my mother was the much bigger star than my father was. So it was not an unnatural thing. I wasn’t brought up to think that you have to be the dominant one; it was always about partnership. I have known Aishwarya from the start of my career. The second film I did was with her, and she is the one actress that I have worked with the most. We weren’t in a relationship then, we were buddies, we were always friends.”

He continued, “When we did finally come together through our courtship, engagement and then our marriage, it was always about a partnership. There has never been a discussion like, ‘I am going to bring the food and you take care of the house.’ It’s not even discussed; it flows very naturally. But that comes from severe ego, for me. I am not somebody who wants to win because someone else laid down and so you walk over. I was raised to believe that you earn your wins. My father did not launch me and has not made a film for me to date. In fact, I produced a film for him. I am glad. Whatever I am today, I can say I have achieved it on my own merit. The reason I say ego is I have never been the kind of person that somebody else has to give up or stop running for me to win that race.”