Aishwarya Rai shares old pic of Aaradhya giving her ‘daddy-ajja’ a kiss, remembers him on death anniversary

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared pictures and penned a note on the fifth death anniversary of her father Krishnaraj Rai. Taking to Instagram on Friday, she also shared a photo of her daughter Aaradhya giving a kiss to her grandfather. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya wish paparazzi ‘happy Holi’ as they jet out of Mumbai. Watch)

In the first picture, Aishwarya Rai's father is seen smiling. In the second photo, Krishnaraj is seen stooping down as toddler Aaradhya gave him a peck on the cheek. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya captioned the post, "Love you eternally dearest darling daddyyy-ajjaaa. Our guardian-angel forever and beyond… thank youuu and love you."

Reacting to the post, fans dropped red heart emojis and dropped messages. A fan wrote, "Best daughter in the world." Another person said, "I love the way you love and respect your father may his soul Rest In Peace." A person also commented, "May he rest in peace. Stay strong Aish."

Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai died in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya was very close to her father and shares pictures on his birth and death anniversaries.

Aaradhya is the daughter of Aishwarya and actor Abhishek Bachchan. She was born in 2011, four years after Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot.

Ahead of Holi, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were seen flying out of Mumbai for a vacation. The three were seen at the Mumbai airport around midnight on Wednesday. In a video shared on Instagram, Aishwarya wished a paparazzo ‘happy Holi’ after she was extended the greetings for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be seen in her upcoming film PS-1. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30, 2022. PS-1, the first part of a two-part multilingual film, based on Kalki's classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, is directed by Mani Ratnam.

The film boasts of a stellar cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. It is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor. The film is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Currently, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of his film, Dasvi. In the recently released trailer, he is shown in a kurta-pyjama and speaking in a Haryanvi dialect. He will essay the role of a powerful man pursuing his Class 10 education from jail. The film also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. It has a direct OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

