Aishwarya Rai turns heads in blue; greets Eva Longoria with kisses after finally makes an appearance at Cannes. Watch

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai has finally made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France. After she was seen flying out of Mumbai with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, the actor arrived in France early on Friday. Now, she has unveiled her first outfit of the festival, making heads turn in blue.

Aishwarya Rai turns heads in blue, greets Eva Longoria

Aishwarya Rai greeted with Eva Longoria with love at the Cannes Film Festival.

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One video from the Cannes shows Aishwarya dressed in a metallic blue dress as she climbed the iconic stairs at the Martinez Hotel. The actor left her hair loose and posed for pictures and videos on the stairs before heading to the film festival. She even waved at those who recognised her there and was all smiles.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video shows actor Eva Longoria dressed in white and greeting her friends. Aishwarya greeted her with cheek kisses. Aishwarya and Eva have known each other for years, given that they’re both L’Oréal brand ambassadors. They even posed for pictures with the other ambassadors before making their way to the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shows actor Eva Longoria dressed in white and greeting her friends. Aishwarya greeted her with cheek kisses. Aishwarya and Eva have known each other for years, given that they’re both L’Oréal brand ambassadors. They even posed for pictures with the other ambassadors before making their way to the festival. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans couldn’t keep calm when they saw Aishwarya making an appearance. “Im jumping on your behalf!” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Praise the Lord! her stylists finally gave her a beautiful gown for the red carpet.” A fan even commented about their journey with her writing, “From enthiran audio launch to longines launch in Kl and now in Cannes.” One fan even called her a ‘Goddess’ in the outfit. “Ngl for an imaginary I thought it would be deep blue gown And guess what It came true,” wrote an excited fan.

When fans accused brand of snubbing Aishwarya Rai

Earlier this month, the official Instagram page of L’Oréal Paris posted a video showing giant posters of its brand ambassadors at the iconic Hotel Martinez in Cannes. Hollywood stars Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren featured on the posters, and from the Hindi film industry, the brand chose to showcase Alia Bhatt's poster rather than Aishwarya Rai's.

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This did not go down well with Aishwarya's fans, as many argued that the actor has been associated with the brand since 2003 and is one of the most recognised faces at the film festival. On the other hand, Alia was announced as the new global brand ambassador in 2024. This also led to rumours that Aishwarya might not attend the film festival this year, though she has been a regular there for many years now. Fans breathed a sigh of relief only after it was confirmed that the actor is, in fact, heading there.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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