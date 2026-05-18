Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed makes statement in shimmering saree at Cannes 2026, fans highlight Aishwarya Rai connection

After mesmerising the French Riviera in a white peacock-inspired gown that reportedly took over 2,300 man-hours to craft, Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed has doubled down on her heritage-first fashion strategy at Cannes Film Festival 2026. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star was spotted in a second, equally breathtaking look: a rich, forest-green saree by Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar. Also read | Aishwarya Rai's yellow saree for Devdas premiere in 2002 crowned most iconic Cannes look by Alia Bhatt: 'Her face...' Sanam Saeed brings desi royalty to Cannes 2026 in a green saree. (Instagram/hautelifestyleofficial and File Photo)

The ensemble featured a delicate mesh of mukaish work (traditional metallic embroidery) that caught the light with every step. Sanam Saeed wore the drape with a matching short-sleeved blouse and a statement choker, proving that regal minimalism was her chosen theme for her debut year at the festival.

The 'Cannes ki shaadi' vibe While fans lauded Sanam for bringing authentic South Asian craftsmanship to the global stage, the internet had a field day with the festive nature of the look.

"The face card is lethal," one Instagram user commented, praising Sanam's sharp features and elegant styling. Others playfully noted the heavy traditional influence, with one Instagram user joking that it felt like she was attending a "Cannes ki shaadi (a wedding at Cannes)". Many praised the choice of green, calling it a 'spot on' choice for an international debut.