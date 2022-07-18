Ajay Devgn celebrates World Listening Day by trolling Kajol again with a video, fans hope he 'took permission'

Actor Ajay Devgn marked World Listening Day on Monday with a hilarious video featuring wife Kajol Devgan. The video speaks volumes about their equation as Ajay proved himself to be the ‘listener.’ His video has left fans in splits. (Also read: Nysa Devgan dances to dad Ajay Devgn's song)

In the video, Ajay sat next to Kajol during an interaction. As Kajol kept talking intensely, Ajay turned into a patient listener as he let her do all the talking and kept drinking from his cup. The video ended with Ajay lost in thoughts while looking at her.

Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, “Celebrating #WorldListeningDay today and everyday,” with a wink emoji. He also tagged Kajol in the caption of the post. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Kehna kya chahte ho (What do you want to mean?)” “I just hope you took @itsKajolD permission before uploading this video,” commented yet another fan.

Ajay and Kajol are one of the Bollywood couples who went from reel to real after meeting on film sets. They met for the first time on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul. Recalling the initial impression during their first meet, Kajol had previously told Humans of Bombay, "I was ready for the shot and asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bi**hed about him! We began talking on set and became friends."

Kajol and Ajay have starred together in several films such as, Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and most recently in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They got married in 1999 after dating in secret for four years. Later in 2003, Kajol and Ajay were blessed with their daughter Nysa. In 2009, they welcome a son, Yug.

Ajay was last seen in the film runway 34, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be next seen in Maidaan, Thank God, Drishyam 2, Cirkus and his recently announced film, Bholaa. Meanwhile, Kajol recently clocked 30 years in the film industry.

