Nysa Devgan dances to dad Ajay Devgn's song in a London club, celebrates her friend's birthday. See pics

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, partied with her friends in London last week. Taking to Instagram, Nysa's friend Orhan Awatramani shared several videos and pictures in which she was seen posing with her friends. In a video, Nysa was also seen dancing to Garry Sandhu's song Hauli Hauli. The song was also a part of the film De De Pyaar De featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan pose with friends in Amsterdam)

In the pictures, Nysa was seen surrounded by her friends as she posed for the camera inside a club. Nysa was also accompanied by Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal. For the outing, Nysa wore an off-shoulder crop top and blue denims. Mahikaa wore a black outfit. Sharing the post, Orry captioned the post, "So many people I love !!" Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented, "Nysa is glowing."

Sharing a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories, Orry wrote, "Last week in London. 24/07/22." On one of his Instagram Stories, Nysa was also seen talking to Orry as they celebrated the birthday of their friend.

Currently, Nysa and Orry are in Amsterdam where they met with actor Janhvi Kapoor for lunch. On Instagram, Janhvi shared a string of pictures giving a glimpse of her holiday. In one of the photos, Nysa, Janhvi and their friends sat at a table, laden with dishes. Janhvi had captioned the post, "#amstagram."

Nysa was in London for several weeks. Last month, she met her cousin-filmmaker Daanish Gandhi and they spent the day at the Hyde Park Gardens, W2. She had also attended the wedding reception of singer Kanika Kapoor in London.

Nysa is the elder child of Kajol and Ajay. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed Nysa in 2003. They also have a son Yug, born in 2010. On Nysa's 19th birthday in April, Ajay shared a post on Instagram saying, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you." Kajol's post read, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best." Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON