Ajay Devgn ensured I got the best treatment, press called me 'scarface': Mahima Chaudhry on career-threatening accident

Actor Mahim Chaudhry, who experienced a career-threatening accident in the 90s, has spoken about how accommodating and helpful Ajay Devgn and Kajol were at the time. She turned emotional as she recalled how she was treated by certain members of the press.

In an interview, Mahima spoke about the accident, which happened on the 'last day of shoot' of Dil Kya Kare, in Bangalore. She was on her way to the shoot when a 'doodh wala truck' hit her car and 'smashed it' into a roundabout. Mahima didn't break any bones but hurt her face.

"The glass came like bullets into my face," she told Bollywood Bubble. She said that while recovering, she started preparing for a life beyond cinema because she had lost all hope that she'd be able to return. But Ajay, who was one of the producers of the film, was a big support.

"When I had my accident, they came to the set when nobody was allowed, and they took a shot... And they wrote 'Mahima's had an accident, and she has scars on her face, we can finally call her scarface'. It still hurts me. How nasty can you be?" she said. She added, "Ajay and Kajol, who were my producers, saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it. At that time, it would have devastated my career."

To keep her spirits up, Ajay would show her his own scars. "He was a very generous producer. He looked after everything; sending me to the right doctors, and seeing to it that I got the best treatment. He said 'No, no, you're not doing this treatment in Bangalore. I'm taking you to Bombay, I'm sending you to the best'."

Mahimamade her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai’s Pardes in 1997, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Dil Kya Kare was her second film.