Ajay Devgn reacts as Akshay Kumar transforms into Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to congratulate Akshay Kumar on his Marathi film debut, where he essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Akshay will be playing the Marathi warrior in the Mahesh Manjrekar film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, releasing next year on Diwali. The actor revealed his new look via an Instagram post, which featured Akshay in costume as he made a grand entrance to triumphal music. The film's shoot began on Tuesday in Mumbai. (Also read: Akshay Kumar unveils his look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Watch)

Ajay wrote on Twitter, "Dear @akshaykumar, looking forward to seeing you essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film - Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He is my favourite Maratha hero and I’m happy yet another film is being made saluting this great warrior." The actor wished Akshay on his new venture and welcomed that another feature on the warrior was in production. Akshay replied back with a folded hands emoji and said, "Thank you bhai." His original post about the Marathi film was met with mixed reactions as fans urged him not to rush with the project.

Ajay had produced and acted in the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Directed by Om Raut, the film feature Ajay as the Maratha fighter Tanaji Malusare, while Sharad Kelkar played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The historical film won three National Awards and Ajay shared the Best Actor award with actor Suriya for his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

Ajay and Akshay have collaborated onscreen for the films Suhaag (1994), Khakee (2004), Insan (2005), and most recently in the Rohit Shetty cop universe film Sooryavanshi with Ranveer Singh last year. Ajay has had a busy 2022, acting in the films RRR, Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Thank God and Drishyam 2. He directed and acted in the thriller Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. He is currently in production on his fourth film as director, Bholaa, which also stars Tabu.

