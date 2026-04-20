Ajay Devgn posts rare childhood pics of daughter Nysa on 23rd birthday; Kajol pens heartfelt note

Nysa rang in her 23rd birthday on Monday to a flood of love from her star parents and the internet couldn't get enough of it. The Devgn household was in full celebration mode as both Ajay and Kajol took to social media to mark the occasion in their own distinct, deeply personal ways, giving fans a rare glimpse into their lives. (Also read: Ajay Devgn celebrates the ‘shernis’ in his life with pics of Kajol, Nysa, Tanuja on Women's Day: 'Singham is nothing…' )

Ajay and Kajol's sweet birthday wishes for Nysa

Nysa Devgn celebrates 23rd birthday as Kajol and Ajay share heartfelt tributes. (Instagram)

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Ajay took a nostalgic route, sharing unseen childhood pictures of Nysa. One photo showed her smiling brightly at a party, while another captured a tender moment between Kajol and baby Nysa. Alongside the post, he wrote, “That smile is the one I always remember when I look at you and that’s the version of you that always stays with me…. May you forever smile with this much happiness Happy birthday my lil girl @nysadevgan.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kajol also made the day special by posting beautiful pictures with Nysa from the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity. Reflecting on motherhood, she shared how her life changed after Nysa’s birth, writing, “I am so blessed .. she was born and the world changed.. I thank God everyday for You my darling .. u are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kajol also made the day special by posting beautiful pictures with Nysa from the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity. Reflecting on motherhood, she shared how her life changed after Nysa’s birth, writing, “I am so blessed .. she was born and the world changed.. I thank God everyday for You my darling .. u are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Nysa Devgan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Nysa Devgan {{/usCountry}}

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On the academic front, Nysa graduated last year with a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Hospitality, specialising in Luxury Brand Strategy from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. A video from her graduation ceremony had gone viral, showing Kajol cheering, “Come on, baby!” as Nysa walked on stage to receive her degree.

As for whether Bollywood is next on Nysa's list, her mother has been refreshingly candid that it isn't, at least for now. Speaking at News18's Rising Bharat Summit in April 2025, Kajol said Nysa has firmly made up her mind about not entering the industry anytime soon. "Bilkul nahi," she said plainly, adding that at 22, Nysa had already decided she wasn't headed that way, not right now, at any rate.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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