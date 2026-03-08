Ajay Devgn celebrates the ‘shernis’ in his life with pics of Kajol, Nysa, Tanuja on Women's Day: 'Singham is nothing…'
Ajay Devgn celebrated International Women's Day on social media, sharing family photos featuring Kajol, Nysa, mother Veenu Devgan and mother-in-law Tanuja
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recently took to social media to celebrate the occasion of International Women's Day and share personal family moments, posting a series of photos featuring his wife Kajol, daughter Nysa Devgn, and other family members. The post showcased the "shernis" in his life, which includes multiple generations of his family.
Ajay celebrates Shernis in his life
In the post, Ajay captioned the photos, “This Singham is nothing without his shernis,” a message that immediately caught the attention of online audiences. The first picture shows a beautiful family gathering, with Kajol, Tanisha Mukerji, Tanuja, and his mother, Veena Devgan, all elegantly dressed and smiling for the camera. Another photo captures a tender father-daughter moment with Nysa, as Ajay affectionately wraps his arm around her while they pose for the camera.
Ajay also recently took to social media to celebrate his mother, Veena Devgan, on her birthday. Posting a picture from the screening of the film Maa, featuring himself, Kajol, and Veena, the actor referred to his mother as the “shakti” behind everything he is today, writing, “The shakti of our lives. Everything we are begins with you. Happy Birthday, Maa.” The posts underline the deep respect and affection Ajay has for his family and the women who inspire him.
Ajay Devgn's latest projects
On the professional front, Ajay was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan. He is now gearing up for the release of the comedy film Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, in which he will reprise his iconic role alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. New additions to the cast include Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.
Produced jointly by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under T-Series in association with Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios, the film is slated for release on July 3.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.