Ajay Devgn says he and his Bholaa co-star Tabu share a longtime equation of 'yaari aur gaali-galauch'

In his upcoming film, Bholaa, Ajay Devgn will once again share the screen with Tabu. However, this time, the actor is directing his good friend. Tabu and Ajay have worked together on numerous hits, the last being Drishyam 2 (2022). The actor recently revealed that they have known each other since they were teenagers and share a friendship in which they can be comfortable around one another and even curse each other out. (Also read: Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu join forces to take on a gang of smugglers in this action-packed thriller. Watch) Ajay Devgn and Tabu had first worked together in the Hindi film Vijaypath (1994).

Ajay and Tabu first acted together in Vijaypath (1994), which was her breakthrough hit in the industry. Tabu's first film as a leading lady was with Pehla Pehla Pyar (1994). She reunited with Ajay on Haqeeqat (1995) and since then, the two actors have worked together quite often in the films Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019).

Speaking to Filmfare, the actor-director shared that he and Tabu go way back. He said, "Not just from Vijaypath… I have known her since we were 13-14 years old. Humara equation dosti yaari aur gaali-galauz wala hai (Our equation is one of friendship, along with cursing each other out). There is a certain comfort zone. I think that equation has never changed. It has remained the same over the years."

Bholaa is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil hit film starring Karthi. Besides Ajay and Tabu, Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan have special appearances in the film as well. The actor revealed that he has changed the treatment of some of the characters in the Hindi adaptation. He added, "And lots of things have evolved in the film. So when you watch the film, you will not find it as similar. It is my take on Kaithi."

Ajay made his directorial debut with U, Me Aur Hum in 2008. He has also acted and directed in his home productions, Shivaay in 2016 and Runway 34 in 2022.

Tabu was last seen in Kuttey, the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Arjun Kapoor. She also has Vishal Bharwaj's Netflix film Khufiya in which she stars with Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON