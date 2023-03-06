Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu join forces to take on a gang of smugglers in this action-packed thriller. Watch

Ajay Devgn's next as director, Bholaa, finds the actor playing a prisoner named Bholaa who must help a team of police officers after they are targeted by a gang of drug smugglers. While the trailer sets up the main story of the upcoming film, it also shows off the many action-packed stunts as Ajay tries to hold off the criminals as the police get back up. Tabu plays the injured police officer who has to rely on Ajay's help in order to survive. (Also read: Bholaa teaser: Ajay Devgn wields the mighty trishul, cop Tabu reports for duty, Deepak Dobriyal is unrecognisable)

It seems like the majority of the film takes place over one night when the targeted assault on the police officers takes place. Tabu, who is aware of Bholaa's dangerous background as a gangster, offers him a chance to meet his young daughter in exchange for help against the smugglers. While Bholaa trusts no one, he does agree to take on the smugglers, but it remains to be seen whether he will get a chance to reunite with his daughter.

The Bholaa trailer has several thrilling acting sequences where Ajay single-handedly fights the gang, with little more than a trishul and a motorcycle. The action stunts have been shot in a way to take advantage of the fact that the film is being presented in 3D. There are many VFX heavy shots as Bholaa takes care of the intruders using innovative methods. The rest of the ensemble cast is also shown, including Sanjay Mishra who plays the lone police officer at a station.

Bholaa is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil hit film starring Karthi. Besides Ajay and Tabu, Bholaa also Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan have special appearances in the film as well. This is Ajay's fourth film as director after U, Me Aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022.

Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been credited with the story, but it seems that the Hindi film has made certain changes in the remake. Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keyan Khan have adapted the screenplay, while Ravi Basrur has composed the score. The trailer uses a recreated version of the song Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna from Guide (1965).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON