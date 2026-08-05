Ajay Devgn shares adorable video of Kajol laughing at his jokes on her birthday: ‘My best jokes have had same audience’

Bollywood actor Kajol is celebrating her 52nd birthday today, August 5. Her husband and actor Ajay Devgn didn’t miss a chance to tease and adore her at the same time in his sweet birthday post, offering fans a glimpse into their easygoing equation and the humour that has remained a part of their relationship.

Ajay Devgn's birthday wish for Kajol

Ajay Devgn pens sweet birthday wish for wife Kajol.

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On Wednesday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared an adorable video compilation of Kajol laughing at his jokes over the years. Along with the video, he wrote, "Turns out my best jokes have had the same audience all these years ❤️ Happy birthday, @kajol.”

One fan commented, "This is very cute." Another wrote, "There can't be a more beautiful post than this for Kajol ma'am." Another fan commented, “Boys should take lessons from Ajay Devgn.”

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Bollywood colleagues wish Kajol

{{^usCountry}} Anil Kapoor also penned a sweet birthday wish for Kajol, recalling their time working together. Sharing a picture with Kajol on Instagram stories, he wrote, "It's such a beautiful coincidence that today is your birthday, Kajol, and I'm back at Ramoji Film City shooting for Dragon. It brought back a wonderful memory from years ago. We were shooting Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain here, and I remember you telling me, “The way you're working, I'm sure even years from now when I'm married with kids you'll still be right here at Ramoji, shooting and giving your best.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anil Kapoor also penned a sweet birthday wish for Kajol, recalling their time working together. Sharing a picture with Kajol on Instagram stories, he wrote, "It's such a beautiful coincidence that today is your birthday, Kajol, and I'm back at Ramoji Film City shooting for Dragon. It brought back a wonderful memory from years ago. We were shooting Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain here, and I remember you telling me, “The way you're working, I'm sure even years from now when I'm married with kids you'll still be right here at Ramoji, shooting and giving your best.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “I don't know whether you meant it as a joke, a compliment, or a blessing, but I always took it as a blessing. And today, standing here again after all these years, your words came completely true. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless you always. Have a wonderful year ahead, and I hope we get to work together again very soon. Take care, and happy birthday once again! @kajol.”

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Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. She wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Kajol. Sending you love and hugs always.” The two actors played sisters in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, before reuniting in We Are Family nine years later.

About Ajay Devgn and Kajol's relationship

The two first met on the sets of Hulchul (1995) and gradually fell in love. They got married in an intimate ceremony in February 1999 and later welcomed two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Over the years, the couple has largely kept their relationship out of the constant spotlight, while occasionally sharing glimpses of their playful dynamic. Kajol has appeared alongside Ajay in films such as Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, U Me Aur Hum and Tanhaji.