Ajay Devgn shares sweet clip from old interview to wish Kajol on wedding anniversary: ‘Surprised she’s still with me’

Ajay Devgn shared a heartwarming clip from an old interview as he wished his wife Kajol on their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The four-second clip shared by the actor on his social media accounts on Thursday showed him thanking his wife for sticking by him all these years. “I am surprised that she is still with me,” he said, prompting Kajol to react, "aww."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay tagged Kajol on the post and wished her on completing 23 years of togetherness by making a reference to one of their old movies. “1999 - Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha... 2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary,” the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor wrote, adding a heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 52-year-old shared the post on his Instagram Stories as well, simply writing, "Happy Anniversary @Kajol," adding a heart emoji.

Ajay's post comes days after he shared on Instagram that he has set a reminder for himself to ensure that he doesn't forget their wedding anniversary this time. Posting pictures of a scene from his and Kajol's Koffee with Karan appearance, during which he had failed to remember the date of their wedding, inviting a death stare from his wife, the actor had written, "Iss baar nahi bhoolunga (I won't forget this time)."

Also Read: Ajay Devgn posts Koffee With Karan scene to remind himself of approaching anniversary with Kajol, fans call it 'so cute'

Kajol also took to her Instagram account on Thursday to mark their wedding anniversary by sharing a throwback picture. "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe?" the actor wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Either ways since we both know how you feel about award functions I’m taking a bow now," the 47-year-old added, referring to her husband's known disdain for award shows.

Ajay and Kajol started dating after they met for the first time on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul. Kajol had previously told Humans of Bombay about their first encounter, "I was ready for the shot and asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set and became friends."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay and Kajol went on to star together in several other movies including Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and most recently in 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They got married in the year 1999, and welcomed a daughter, Nysa, in 2003, and a son, Yug, in 2010.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON